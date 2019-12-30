Vikings Snap Counts: It wasn’t perfect, but Boone breaks out

Mike Boone’s second career start went a lot like the Minnesota Vikings’ 2019 season.

There was a lot of good … and a lot of bad, too.

Boone, who was reportedly a trade target for multiple teams at this year’s deadline, got another chance to showcase his talent after last week’s 11-carry, 28-yard dud against Green Bay.

It started very promising.

Boone was handed the ball on the first play from scrimmage and sprinted down the field for a 59-yard gain, finally chased down at the 23-yard line by Chicago safety Eddie Jackson.

The very next snap, though, Boone fumbled on the exchange with quarterback Sean Mannion. And on the next drive, a Mannion pass glanced off Boone’s arm and landed in the hands of Bears linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

But unlike the Packers game, head coach Mike Zimmer gave Boone a longer leash to work with. He played a career-high 28 snaps and was utilized on nearly every play he was on the field. Boone rushed the ball 17 times for 148 yards and was targeted three times, catching two passes for 12 yards.

Nine of Boone’s 17 carries went for two or fewer yards. Boone gained 8+ yards on four rushes, with the big 100 yards coming on two plays — the 59-yard gain and a 41-yard

Boone put an exclamation mark on his breakout performance with a 41-yard rush late in the second quarter.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— The 49 offensive snaps were a season low for Minnesota.

— Undrafted rookie Alexander Hollins was the featured wide receiver Sunday. He played 48 of the 49 offensive snaps, hauled in his first NFL reception in the second quarter and finished the day with two catches for 46 yards.

— Ifeadi Odenigbo, the hero of the Vikings’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 due to his fumble recovery for a touchdown, almost had another one. Odenigbo scooped up a fumble in the fourth quarter and returned it to the house to give the Vikings a lead … but it was called back. He was ruled down by contact. Anyway, Odenigbo played 68 snaps and tallied six tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

— Linebacker Eric Wilson played all 85 snaps and tallied one sack, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss.

GAME 16: VS. BEARS (OFFENSE)