Vikings Snap Counts: Griffen splits time with Weatherly in return

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen played in a reserve role Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in his emotional return to the lineup.

Griffen returned to practice Wednesday, and was active for the first time since Week 2.

The veteran defender left the team to undergo mental health treatment after a serious of incidents in late September, and received a warm welcome from the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But while he didn’t start, Griffen played 70 percent of the defense’s snaps, and had one solo tackle. He was penalized twice, once for encroachment on third-and-1 in the second quarter, and once for illegal use of hands on the final play of the third quarter.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Griffen played on 80.58 percent of the defense’s snaps last year.

Griffen out-snapped fellow defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who played on 47 percent of the snaps. Danielle Hunter led the group with 83 percent.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Undrafted rookie Holton Hill got the start with starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes out, playing on all 53 of the defense’s snaps.

— Linebacker Ben Gedeon played on a season-high 62 percent of the defense’s snaps with Anthony Barr out of the lineup, up from just 17 percent in Week 7.

— Safety Jayron Kearse played on a season-high 70 percent of the defense’s snaps, up from 41 percent in Week 7.

— Receiver Laquon Treadwell’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty towards the end of the first half didn’t appear to impact his playing time. Treadwell was on the field for 63 percent of the offense’s snaps, and was targeted four times after the penalty.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (73) % Remmers 73 100% R. Hill 73 100% Isidora 73 100% O’Neill 73 100% Elflein 73 100% Cousins 73 100% Thielen 69 95% Diggs 64 88% Rudolph 63 86% Murray 61 84% Treadwell 46 63% Morgan 17 23% Robinson 17 23% Ham 10 14% Conklin 7 10% Boone 7 10% Thomas 3 4% Zylstra 1 1%

DEFENSE