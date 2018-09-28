Vikings Snap Counts: Examining Dalvin Cook’s short-lived return

The plan was for Dalvin Cook to play on a “pitch count.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he wanted to ease Cook back on the field for 15-20 plays in Thursday night’s 38-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s exactly what happened.

Returning from a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him last week, Cook was on the field for 18 snaps against the Rams, good for 24 percent of the Vikings’ plays and fewer than backfield mates Latavius Murray (41 snaps, 55 percent) and C.J. Ham (20 snaps, 27 percent).

Cook, who led the NFL in rushing through three weeks last year before tearing his ACL, has struggled this season, perhaps more indicative of the offensive line’s poor play in the trenches than his running ability. Los Angeles’ dynamic front seven held him to 20 yards rushing on 10 carries Thursday night, including three caries that went for negative yards.

On the year, Cook has 36 rushing attempts for 98 yards, a 2.7 average per carry. Twenty-two of Cook’s 36 carries have gone for two yards or less, and his longest rush of the season is a 15-yard dash in Week 1.

All five backs on Minnesota’s active roster saw action Thursday night. Undrafted rookies Roc Thomas and Mike Boone were in play for four snaps apiece. Thomas’ lone carry of the night went for four yards, and Boone was targeted once for a gain of one yard in the fourth quarter.

Other notes from Thursday’s snap counts:

— The only offensive snap wide receiver Adam Thielen missed was when he had to basically be physically removed from the game by referees in the third quarter. He wasn’t happy about it, but the referees were just doing their jobs, following concussion protocol after Thielen was hit hard in the head on the previous play. The 28-year-old receiver has been on the sideline for just seven snaps this season.

— There was a George Iloka sighting on defense — for exactly one play. It was his first snap on defense since signing with Minnesota on Aug. 22.

— Through four weeks, linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and safeties Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo haven’t missed a snap.

— Wide receiver Aldrick Robinson was highly efficient, catching both targets that came his way for 33 yards and two touchdowns. He did all of that while playing just nine snaps.

— Cornerback Trae Waynes left the game in the second quarter with concussion-like symptoms. He played 24 snaps, opening opportunities for rookies Mike Hughes, who was in for a career-high 84 percent of the snaps, and Holton Hill (career-high 12 snaps).

GAME 4: RAMS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (74) % Reiff 74 100 Compton 74 100 Remmers 74 100 Elflein 74 100 Hill 74 100 Cousins 74 100 Thielen 73 99 Diggs 62 84 Rudolph 60 81 Treadwell 46 62 Murray 41 55 Morgan 23 31 Ham 20 27 Cook 18 24 Conklin 9 12 Robinson 9 12 Thomas 4 5 Boone 4 5 Zylstra 1 1

GAME 4: RAMS (DEFENSE)