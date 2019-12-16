Adam Thielen saw limited action in his first appearance for the Minnesota Vikings since Week 9.

The star receiver was on the field for 51% of the offense’s snaps in his return from a hamstring injury. Thielen played at least 83% of the offense’s snaps from Week 1 through Week 7, including a season-high 98% in Week 2.

Thielen hauled in his first catch on the Vikings’ third play from scrimmage: A seven-yard strike from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

However, he didn’t have much to do the rest of the way. Thielen finished Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers with three catches on three targets for 27 yards.

Fellow receivers Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell saw their reps decrease with Thielen back on the field. Johnson, a rookie, played 40% of the offense’s snaps, down from 71% in Week 14, while Laquon Treadwell played just 17%, down from 25%.

Stefon Diggs led the group at 71%. Diggs also led the Vikings with 76 receiving yards.

Other notes:

— Rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. out-snapped veteran counterpart Kyle Rudolph for the second straight week.

— Running back Mike Boone played a season-high 32% of the offense’s snaps.

— Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo played a season-high 48% of the defense’s snaps.

— Safety Anthony Harris was the only Vikings defender to play all 62 of the defense’s snaps.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (65) % O’Neill 65 100% Elflein 65 100% Bradbury 65 100% Kline 62 95% Cousins 62 95% Reiff 54 83% Diggs 46 71% I. Smith 42 65% Rudolph 35 54% Thielen 33 51% Ham 30 46% Conklin 30 46% Cook 28 43% O. Johnson 26 40% Boone 21 32% Abdullah 15 23% Hill 11 17% Treadwell 11 17% Hollins 8 12% Dozier 3 5% Mannion 3 5%

DEFENSE