Vikings Snap Counts: Robinson could be overtaking Treadwell

Minnesota Vikings receiver Aldrick Robinson isn’t just gaining ground on Laquon Treadwell anymore.

He may have supplanted him.

Robinson, who signed with the Vikings on Sept. 17, has seen his snap totals rise in recent weeks, and was on the field for a season-high 70 percent of Minnesota’s offensive plays Sunday.

That’s nearly double the workload of Laquon Treadwell, who was on the field for just 22 plays, a season low.

The Vikings signed Robinson, a six-year veteran and former teammate of quarterback Kirk Cousins, after Treadwell struggled in a Week 2 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

Treadwell was targeted just twice against the Patriots, finishing with two catches for 13 yards. Robinson was targeted nine times, but did little with his increased workload, finishing with five catches for 37 yards.

Treadwell, currently in his third season, has just 31 catches for 279 yards through 12 games.

Robinson has 26 catches for 187 yards through 10 games.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— The Vikings played just five offensive linemen in their 24-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the first time they’ve made it through a game using just five linemen since a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

— Cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury before Sunday’s game, played just 61 percent of the defensive snaps.

— Cornerback Trae Waynes played just 26 percent of the defensive snaps before exiting with a concussion.

— Those injuries led to an increased workload for rookie cornerback and former undrafted free agent Holton Hill, who played a season-high 76 percent of the defensive snaps.

— Marcus Sherels also saw action at cornerback, playing 27 percent of the defensive snaps, his first appearance on defense since Week 5.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (61) % O’Neill 61 100% Elflein 61 100% Reiff 61 100% Compton 61 100% Cousins 61 100% Thielen 61 100% Remmers 61 100% Rudolph 60 98% Cook 47 77% Diggs 47 77% A. Robinson 43 70% Treadwell 22 36% Murray 12 20% Ham 5 8% Conklin 4 7% Abdullah 2 3% R. Hill 2 3%

DEFENSE