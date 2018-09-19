Just a few months after leaving in free agency, veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson is back in Minneapolis.

Johnson signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday morning. The Seattle Seahawks released Johnson over the weekend, reshuffling their roster due to injury.

The Seahawks had reportedly brought in Johnson as a replacement for Sheldon Richardson, who signed with the Vikings earlier this year.

Johnson played for Minnesota from 2014-17, racking up 16 sacks in 25 starts.

The 34-year-old went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2006. Stints with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as in the AFL and CFL, followed, before Johnson broke through with the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

Johnson started 15 games for the Vikings in 2017, finishing with 32 total tackles and two sacks.

The Vikings released fellow defensive tackle David Parry to make room for Johnson on the roster. Parry impressed in limited action during Minnesota’s tie with the Green Bay Packers last week, sacking quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite playing just 12 snaps on defense.