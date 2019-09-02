Vikings sign punter Britton Colquitt, waive Matt Wile

The Minnesota Vikings’ special-teams carousel continues.

Minnesota signed veteran punter Britton Colquitt and waived Matt Wile, the team announced Sunday. The Vikings also added kicker Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad.

Colquitt comes into this season with nine NFL seasons under his belt — six with Denver and the last three in Cleveland. He averaged 45.4 yards per punt in 2018 for the Browns.

Wile was the Vikings’ punter last season and logged 45.2 yards per punt, placing 27 inside the 20-yard line. Releasing Wile was just the latest surprising move the Vikings made on special teams.

The Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to Baltimore back in August in exchange for punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik, just to waive him Saturday after he went 0-for-3 on field-goal attempts in the preseason.

Minnesota also has a new long snapper in Austin Cutting, a seventh-round pick in April who won the job in training camp over veteran Kevin McDermott.

So, Colquitt will be the Vikings’ punter this season, and Dan Bailey will be the kicker.

… For now.