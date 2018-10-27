Vikings sign DT Storm Norton to active roster
FOX Sports North
One day ahead of a big Sunday night showdown against New Orleans, the Minnesota Vikings made a roster move in the trenches.
Minnesota signed defensive tackle Storm Norton to the active roster and waived David Parry.
Signed by Minnesota in December of last year, Norton spent the first seven weeks of this season on the practice squad. He has yet to make his NFL debut.
It’s the second time this season the Vikings have waived David Parry, the fourth-year defensive tackle out of Stanford. He was also waived in mid-September to make room for Tom Johnson on the roster. Parry appeared in three games and tallied four total tackles and one sack for the Vikings.