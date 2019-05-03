Vikings sign nine members of 2019 draft class
The Minnesota Vikings have signed nine members of their 2019 draft class.
Minnesota signed eight players Thursday night, including second-round tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison, a third-rounder out of Boise State.
The Vikings also inked guard Dru Samia (fourth round), linebacker Cameron Smith (fifth round), two sixth-round picks in safety Marcus Epps and tackle Oli Udoh and a pair of seventh-round picks — wide receivers Dillion Mitchell and Olabisi Johnson.
Minnesota announced Friday it signed sixth-round selection Armon Watts as well, a defensive tackle out of Arkansas.
First-round pick Garrett Bradbury and seventh-rounders Kris Boyd and Austin Cutting remain the only three players unsigned from the Vikings’ 2019 draft class. The 12-man class is Vikings’ biggest since the NFL began its seven-round draft format in 1994.
All players will report to rookie minicamp, which begins Friday and continues through Sunday. Learn more about the Vikings’ 2019 draft class here.