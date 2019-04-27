Vikings draft USC linebacker Cameron Smith in fifth round

The Minnesota Vikings traded down three spots in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft and selected former USC linebacker Cameron Smith at No. 162 overall.

In 46 games at USC, Smith compiled 354 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions. He missed four games last season with a hamstring strain but still logged 81 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four passes defensed in nine contests.

Minnesota picked up a seventh-round pick (No. 239) in the trade with New England, which drafted Maryland defensive tackle Byron Cowart with the 21st pick in the fifth round.

Smith joins a stacked linebacker core in Minnesota that features Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, who signed a five-year deal to stay with the Vikings this offseason.

Through five rounds of the draft, the Vikings have selected five players: center Garrett Bradbury (18th overall), tight end Irv Smith Jr. (second round), running back Alexander Mattison (third round), guard Dru Samia (fourth round) and Smith. Smith was the first defensive player taken by Minnesota. This draft marked the first time the Vikings used their first four picks on offense since drafting wide receiver Jack Snow, tackle Archie Sutton, running back Lance Rentzel and receiver Jim Whalen in 1965.

The Vikings currently own seven picks in the final two rounds — three sixth-round picks (No. 190, No. 191, No. 193) and four in the seventh round (No. 217, No. 239, No. 247, No. 250).