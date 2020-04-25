Vikings bolster offensive line in second round, select OT Cleveland

The Minnesota Vikings opened Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft by bolstering their offensive line, selecting offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland of Boise State in the second round (No. 58 overall).

Cleveland was a three-year starter for the Broncos and was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference in 2018 and ’19.

Very durable, Cleveland played over 95% of his snaps in three years.

He blocked for current Vikings running back Alexander Mattison for two seasons at Boise State from 2017-18.

Minnesota currently has Reilly Reiff at left tackle, where he is signed through 2021. The Vikings would have $4.4 million in dead money if he’s cut this year and $2.2 million if he’s cut in 2021.

