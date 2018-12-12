Vikings Snap Counts: ‘Hollywood’ Holton Hill in the spotlight vs. Seattle

Despite the presence of multiple first-round picks in the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary, former undrafted free agent Holton Hill has managed to carve out a major role for himself as a rookie.

Hill was on the field for 64 of Minnesota’s 66 plays on defense in a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the most of any Vikings cornerback.

And while the Seahawks leaned heavily on their running game — Seattle ran the ball 42 times and attempted just 20 passes — Hill and the secondary held up admirably against quarterback Russell Wilson, holding him to 72 passing yards and an interception.

The Texas product, nicknamed “Hollywood” since childhood, has gotten his turn under the spotlight this season with the Vikings shorthanded at cornerback.

He filled in for Trae Waynes against Seattle, racking up eight total tackles and a pass defended, but this isn’t the first time he’s played a major role for the Vikings.

Hill was on the field for 76 percent of the defense’s plays against the New England Patriots in Week 13, and played the whole game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Hill logged his first career interception in Week 7, picking off New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

More observations from Monday’s snap counts:

— Waynes was held out with a concussion, while Xavier Rhodes was back to his usual workload after playing on just 61 percent of the defense’s snaps against the Patriots.

— Running back Dalvin Cook, who has played anywhere from 57 to 88 percent of the offense’s snaps since returning to the lineup in Week 9, was especially involved against Seattle. He out-snapped fellow running back Latavius Murray 49-8.

— Even C.J. Ham got more work than Murray, logging 10 snaps, his largest workload since Week 8.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (58) % Elflein 58 100% Reiff 58 100% Compton 58 100% Remmers 58 100% Cousins 58 100% Rudolph 57 98% Thielen 56 97% Diggs 50 86% Cook 49 84% O’Neill 49 84% Treadwell 30 52% R. Hill 18 31% Robinson 13 22% Ham 10 17% Murray 8 14% Conklin 7 12% Smith 1 2%

DEFENSE