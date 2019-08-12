Vikings release veteran long snapper Kevin McDermott

One of the Minnesota Vikings’ position battles has been resolved.

Minnesota announced Sunday that it released veteran long snapper Kevin McDermott to make room on the roster for newly acquired kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.

Austin Cutting, who Minnesota drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, will be the long snapper on roster this season.

McDermott had served as the Vikings’ primary long snapper since he arrived via free agency in 2015. He still had two years remaining on a four-year extension signed back in 2016.

Releasing the veteran saved $760,000 for the Vikings and left the team with $200,000 in dead money on this year’s salary cap.

The Vikings traded a 2020 fifth-round pick for Vedvik, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Vedvik went 4 for 4 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points in the Ravens’ opening preseason game last Thursday.