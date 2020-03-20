Vikings re-sign Mannion as backup quarterback

The Vikings have agreed to re-sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

After joining the Vikings as a free agent last season, Mannion started in one game — the regular-season finale — where he completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards after Minnesota opted to rest most starters to prepare for the playoffs.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Mannion played four seasons for the Rams, appearing in 10 games and making one start. He has completed 45 of 74 passes for 384 yards with three interceptions for a career passer rating of 57.5.