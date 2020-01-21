5 Vikings added to Pro Bowl roster

The Minnesota Vikings will be well represented in Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

Five Vikings were added to the roster Tuesday as replacements for injured players and subbing in for San Francisco players who will be in the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Eric Kendricks are replacing Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and Seattle LB Bobby Wagner.

Subbing in for 49ers players are defensive end Everson Griffen (for Joey Bosa) fullback C.J. Ham (Kyle Juszczyk) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (Richard Sherman).

That gives Minnesota eight players participating in the Pro Bowl, joining the previously honored running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith.

Ham and Kendricks will be making their first Pro Bowl appearance while Cousins will be going for the first time as a Viking. He also played in the game played after the 2016 season. This will be This will be Rhodes’ third Pro Bowl game and Griffen’s fourth.