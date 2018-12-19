The Minnesota Vikings should be well-represented at this year’s Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled for January 27 at 2 p.m.

The honor is Hunter’s first.

Barr and Smith have now been selected four times each, while Thielen made his Pro Bowl debut last season.

Barr shined last week in Minnesota’s win over the Miami Dolphins, recording two sacks, and is up to 63 tackles and three sacks on the season.

Smith also has three sacks on the season, as well as three interceptions.

Hunter also had two sacks Sunday, and now has a career-high 14.5 sacks on the season.

Thielen has broken out in a big way in his fifth season.

The Minnesota native ranks second in the NFL with 105 receptions and eighth with 1,255 receiving yards.