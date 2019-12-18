Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Smith has now been selected for the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, while Hunter was also selected last season.

Cook ranks seventh in the league with 1,135 rushing yards this season and is tied for third with 13 rushing touchdowns. He ranks fourth amongst running backs with 519 receiving yards. Cook and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are the only backs in the league with 1,000+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards.

Hunter recently became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks and is tied for third in the NFL with 13.5 sacks this season.