Vikings post-free agency 2020 mock draft roundup

Well, things have changed in the world just a little bit since the last time we put out a mock draft roundup (after the NFL combine).

While we wait out and hope for the best with the coronavirus, the NFL keeps trudging along and will still hold its draft April 23-25.

The league year began March 18 and free agents have been signed (or agreed to contracts) since, and a few trades (ahem) have taken place as well. With rosters changing, so have some immediate needs. And thus, mock drafts get affected as well.

Minnesota hasn’t made a big splash in free agency but did fill a couple of needs with defensive tackle Michael Pierce and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

The trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo also gave the Vikings extra draft picks – Minnesota now has two first-rounders – but also another need for a top-end receiver.

So, what are the new predictions for the Vikings? Wide receiver is one, as based on the above. But so is cornerback as Minnesota is out three corners (Mackensie Alexander, Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes) and have yet to sign any replacements. There’s also am edge rusher who is a popular choice because, well, when won’t Mike Zimmer want more guys who can get to the quarterback?

As a reminder: Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. If we used a mock draft in our previous roundup, we also include that selection to provide perhaps a little context (and maybe a chuckle or two.)

Here’s our third roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Peter Schrager of NFL.com: 1a – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; 1b – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (4 rounds): Round 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “Trading Stefon Diggs makes finding a deep threat at receiver a high priority for Minnesota; the athletic Mims will make plays on the outside for Kirk Cousins.” Round 1b — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; Round 2 – Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa; Round 3a – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne; Round 3b – Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State; Round 4 – Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island. (Previously – 3 rounds): Round 1 — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; Round 2 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Round 1a – Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma; Round 1b – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. (Previously: Grant Delpit, S, LSU.)

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (4 rounds): Round 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 1b – Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado; Round 2 – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Round 3a – Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida; Round 3b – Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU; Round 4 – Jake Driscoll, OL, Auburn.(Previously — 3 rounds: Round 1 – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; Round 2 — Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: 1a – AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson. “The Vikings are down their top three corners following cuts and free agency. Using the pick they got from Buffalo, there’s a simple solution: Draft the best cornerback available. In this scenario, that’s Terrell.”; 1b – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado. (Previously: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.)

Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune: 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Draftek (7 rounds): Round1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 1b – Netane Muti, G, Fresno State; Round 2 – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Round 3a – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan; Round 3b – Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; Round 4 –Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Round 5 — D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina; Round 6a – Tanner Muse, C, Clemson; Round 6b – Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State; Round 7a – Michael Ojemudia, S, Iowa; Round 7b – L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Louisiana Tech; Round 7c – Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn. (Previously: Round 1 – Grant Delpit, S, LSU; Round 2 – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; Round 4a – Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State; Round 4b – Matt Peart, OT, UConn; Round 6 – Evans; Round 7a – Khalil Davis, DL. Nebraska; Round 7b – Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State; Round 7c – Lyn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky; Round 7d – Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. (Previously: Austin Jackson, OT, USC.)

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: 1a – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire (4 rounds): Round 1a – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 1b – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; Round 2 — Noah Igbenoghene, CB, Auburn; Round 3a – Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (Minn.); Round 3b – Davon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State; Round 4 – Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame. (Previously – 1 round: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.)

Tony Pauline and Andrew DiCecco of Pro Football Network: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU “Fulton gives Minnesota a physical, fundamentally sound perimeter defender with solid ball skills and an impressive football IQ.”; 1b – A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa. “With Hamler off the board as well as all the top offensive tackles, the Vikings turn their sights to Epenesa. The departure of Everson Griffin leaves a hole on the defensive line. And while Ifeadi Odenigbo had a terrific season, I believe he’s better coming off the bench. Epenesa is near the top of my board for players still available and he adds the element of a three-down defender in addition to the intensity he brings to a defense.”

Nate Davis of USA Today: 1a – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa; 1b – Krstian Fulton, CB, LSU. (Previously: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.)

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Round 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Ruond 1b – A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa; Round 2 – Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State; Round 3a – Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida; Round 3b – Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State; Round 4 – Tanner Muse, S, Clemson; Round 5 – Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Round 6a – Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State; Round 6b – Trey Adams, OT, Washington; Round 7a – Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis; Round 7b – Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon; Round 7c – Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri. (Previously – 3 rounds: Round 1 — Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia; Round 3 – A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma.)

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State. (Previously: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma.)

Charles Davis of NFL.com: 1a – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; 1b – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com: 1a — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; 1b — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Round 1a – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama; Round 3a – Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida; Round 3b – Netane Muti, G, Fresno State.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus: 1a – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; 1b – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State; Round 1b – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Round 2 – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn; Round 3 – Antonio Gany-Golden, WR, Liberty; Round 3b – Lucas Niang, OT, TCU; Round 4 – Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State; Round 5 – Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State; Round 6a – Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa; Round 6b – Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa; Round 7a – David Dowell, S, Michigan State; Round 7b – Julian Blackmon, S, Utah; Round 7c – Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon. (Previously — 6 rounds: Round 1 – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M; Round 2 – Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State; Round 3 – Gandy-Golden; Round 4 – Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette; Round 6 – Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia.)

MyNFLDraft.com: 1a – Jalen Reagor, WR, LSU; 1b – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. (Previously: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia.)

Ben Axelrod of WKYC: 1a – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; 1b – Antoine Winfield, CB, Minnesota.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com: 1a — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (trade up with Atlanta); 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. (Previously: A.J. Terrell, WR, Clemson.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com (2 rounds): Round 1a – Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn; Round 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson. (Previously – 1 round: Josh Jones, OL, Houston.)

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (3 rounds): Round 1a – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; Round 1b – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; Round 3a – Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State; Round 3b – Jordan Elliot, DL, Missouri. (Previously – 1 round: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU.)

Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State; Round 1b – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; Round 2 – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC; Round 3a – Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia; Round 3b – Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech; Round 4 – Geno Stone, S, Iowa; Round 5 – Leki Fotu, DL, Utah; Round 6a – Collin Johnson, WR, Texas; Round 6b – Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan; Round 7a – James Morgan, QB, FIU; Round 7b – J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona; Round 7c – Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1a – A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa; Round 1b – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Jalen Regor, WR, TCU; Round 3 – Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama. (Previously: Round 1 — Josh Jones, OL, Houston; Round 2 – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; Round 3 – Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State.)

D.J. Boyer of Draftsite.com (7 rounds): Round 1a – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 1b – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Round 2 – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; Round 3a – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne; Round 3b – Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn; Round 4 – Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State; Round 5 – K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson; Round 6a – Evin Kslezarczyk, OT, Buffalo; Round 6b – Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan; Round 7a – James Robinson, RB, Illinois State; Round 7b – Myles Dorn, S, UNC; Round 7c – Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State. (Previously: Round 1 – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama; Round 3 – Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic; Round 4a – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; Round 4b – Antoine Brooks, S, Maryland; Round 6 – Charlie Heck, OT, UNC; Round 7a – LaDarius Hamilton, LB, North Texas; Round 7b – Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State; Round 7c – DeMarkus Acy, CB, Mkssouri; Round 7d – Glen Logan, DT, LSU.)

Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com: Round 1a –Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 1b – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News (2 rounds): Round 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; Round 1b – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 2 – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn. (Previously – 1 round: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida.)

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: 1a – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. “Exit right Stefon Diggs, enter left Mr. Aiyuk. He has an impressive catch radius, and the folks in the Twin Cities will love his ability to go up and come down with the ball in the middle of a crowd. Perhaps the best thing for Kirk Cousins and company is that he still has room to grow at the next level too.”; 1b – Xavier McKinney, DB, Akabama. (Previously: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU.)

Dan Bilicki of the Toronto Sun: 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; 1b – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa. (Previously: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: 1a – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; 1b – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. (Previously: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn.)

Evan Silva of EstablishTheRun.com: 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; 1b – Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (4 rounds): Round 1a – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; Round 1b – Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Jordan Elliot, DT, Missouri; Round 3a – Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky; Round 3b – Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida; Round 4 – Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA. (Previously – 3 rounds: Round 1 – Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama; Round 3 – Logan Sternberg, OG, Kentucky.)

Mark Inabinett of AL.com: 1a – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson; 1b – Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds (3 rounds): Round 1a – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 1b – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 2 – Ashtyn Davis, S, California; Round 3a – Ben Bartch, OT, St. John (Minn.); Round 3b – Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY (in alphabetical order)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – 2

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – 4

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa – 5

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – 7

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU – 5

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State – 7

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida – 2

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – 4

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 5

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Josh Jones, OT, Houston – 4

Xavier McKinney, DB, Akabama – 2

Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – 4

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 7

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado – 2

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson – 3

Antoine Winfield, CB, Minnesota