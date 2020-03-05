Vikings post-combine 2020 mock draft roundup

We’ve hit two checkpoints as we grow closer to this year’s NFL draft (April 23-25). The postseason all-star games (ex. Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl) and the NFL combine are both in the rearview mirror.

The combine especially provides a lot of data for draftniks. Players’ stock goes up and down depending on their performance, not to mention what it heard about their interviews with teams.

We still have one major checkpoint to cross off – free agency. How that works out will surely change draft boards – and mock drafts.

But, for now, with even more information at hand there’s a better thought on who might go when.

Since we want the latest information, for this purpose, we used only mocks which came out in the past week, either at the tail end or after the combine. We’ll continue to provide mock draft roundup updates sporadically leading up to the draft.

As usual, there’s no unanimous choice on which direction the Vikings might go in the first round with the No. 25 overall pick. Cornerback is a very popular choice with a multitude of names being offered. One particular offensive lineman gets a lot of due and, yes, even a quarterback is mocked to Minnesota in the first round as well.

Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. If we used a mock draft in our previous roundup after the Super Bowl, we also include that selection to provide perhaps a little context (and maybe a chuckle or two.)

Here’s our second roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma. “If the Vikings don’t cut Joseph or if they keep him on a restructured deal, Gallimore would be an upgrade alongside him. Either way, the 304-pound Canadian moves incredibly well, as his 4.79 forty illustrates.” (Previously: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.)

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (3 rounds): Round 1 — Josh Jones, OT, Houston; Round 2 – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia; Round 3 – A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma. (Previously: Round 1 – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; Round 2 – Fromm; Round 3 – Robert Hunt, G, La.-Lafayette.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. “The Vikings are making major changes in their secondary. Xavier Rhodes had a bad season and could be cut or traded. Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are free agents. Diggs fits Mike Zimmer’s system and could reunite with his brother Stefon, a star wideout for Minnesota.”

Draftek (7 rounds): Round 1 – Grant Delpit, S, LSU; Round 2 – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; Round 4a – Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State; Round 4b – Matt Peart, OT, UConn; Round 6 – Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State; Round 7a – Khalil Davis, DL. Nebraska; Round 7b – Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State; Round 7c – Lyn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky; Round 7d – Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming. (Previously: Round 1 –Jordan Love, QB, Utah State; Round 2 – A.J. Terrell, WR, Clemson; Round 3 – Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal; Round 4a – Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa; Round 4b (projected comp) – Terrell Burgess, S, Utah; Round 6 – Francis Bernard, LB, Utah State; Round 7a – John Hightower, WR, Boise State; Round 7b – Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska; Round 7c (projected comp) – Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota; Round 7d (projected comp) – Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina St.)

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ($) (3 rounds): Round 1 – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Round 2 — Antoine Winfield, FS, Minnesota; Round 3 – Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida.

Nate Davis of USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. “Sure, it’s fun to think about Diggs playing on the same team with his brother, Stefon. But the Vikes have put a premium on corners in recent years and might need to restock the position anyway.” (Previously: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.)

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports (2 rounds): Round 1 — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. “With Xavier Rhodes perhaps gone and Trae Waynes a free agent, this pick makes sense. Fulton’s length will be challenged against the bigger NFC North receivers, but he compensates with good press-man technique and enough recovery speed. Still, Fulton is a second-round prospect for a lot of teams.”; Round 2 – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Grant Delpit, S, LSU. “With Anthony Harris on his way to becoming a free agent, the Vikings could use last season’s Thorpe Award winner to shore up the back end of their defense.”

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida. “With Xavier Rhodes fading and Trae Waynes headed to free agency, the Vikings need to consider cornerback early in the draft to keep the strengths of Mike Zimmer’s defensive back seven intact. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. He just needs to get a little more physical to be trusted against receivers who rely on body positioning to get open.” (Previously: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State.)

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun (3 rounds): Round 1 – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. “The Vikings need a corner, and who better than the brother one of their biggest stars? Stefon’s younger sibling has the prototypical size, length and strength, and his instincts made him a star in Tuscaloosa. Diggs can help turn a good Vikings defense into a great one. “; Round 2 – Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Terrell Burgess, S, Utah. (Previously, 2 rounds: Round 1 — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Round 2 – Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: Austin Jackson, OT, USC. “If Jackson and Houston’s Josh Jones are both available, the Vikings should flip a coin and choose whichever one it lands on. Both are a step below the top four offensive tackles, but have starting ability as rookies. Jackson is a quick blocker and handles speed rushers nicely. In a division with Khalil Mack, Za’Darius Smith, and potentially Young, the Vikings will need that type of blocker.” (Previously: Jackson.)

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (6 rounds): Round 1 – Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M; Round 2 – Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State; Round 3 –Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty; Round 4 – Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette; Round 6 – Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia. (Previously, 5 rounds: Round 1 – Madubuike; Round 2 – Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State; Round 3 – Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern; Round 4 – Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse.)

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (3 rounds): Round 1 – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU. “Trae Waynes is an unrestricted free agent and something is clearly wrong with Xavier Rhodes. Fulton is an elite athlete who was the top cornerback prospect coming out of high school in 2016, and has lived up to the hype (for the most part).”; Round 2 — Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma; Round 3 – Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky. (Previously, 2 rounds: Round 1 — C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida; Round 2 – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.)

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU. “Linval Joseph was the Vikings’ best defensive linemen but the unit ranked 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Blacklock, meanwhile, is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness and strength. He requires — and routinely beats — double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage.” (Previously: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington.)

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson. “The Vikings need secondary help and Terrell has a lot of the qualities they have shown a fondness for at the position.” (Previously: Terrell.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: Josh Jones, OL, Houston. (Previously: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn.)

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU. “Corner is a bit more pressing need in the eyes of most in the Twin Cities but that kind of help can be found later in the draft. Blacklock tested extremely well as expected and that only confirmed that he is a unique guy in the middle of the defense. His ability to get up the field makes Mike Zimmer’s front seven even more dangerous given the players coming off the edge.”

Brad Kelly of Pro Football Network: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU. (Previously: Gladney).

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (3 rounds): Round 1 – Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama; Round 3 – Logan Sternberg, OG, Kentucky. (Previously: Round 1 – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; Round 2 – Trey Adams, OT, Washington; Round 3 – Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State.)

David Latham of Last Word on Pro Football: A.J. Epenesa, DE/OLB, Iowa.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn. “Davidson continues to bulk up into a three-tech this offseason. After being listed at 280 for Auburn last year, he came to the Senior Bowl at 297 and then checked in at 303 this past week at the Combine. The fact that he still ran a 5.04 40 at that weight should be considered a win. He should be a massive upgrade over Shamar Stephen, who collected only six pressures on 350 pass-rushes last season.”

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida.

DraftSite.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama; Round 3 – Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic; Round 4a – Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; Round 4b – Antoine Brooks, S, Maryland; Round 6 – Charlie Heck, OT, UNC; Round 7a – LaDarius Hamilton, LB, North Texas; Round 7b – Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State; Round 7c – DeMarkus Acy, CB, Mkssouri; Round 7d – Glen Logan, DT, LSU. (Previously: Round 1 – K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU; Round 2 — Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon; Round 3a – Nick Harris, C, Washington; Round 3b – Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska; Round 4 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 6 – Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska; Round 7a – Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State; Round 7a – Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami; Round 7b – Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State; Round 7c – Glen Logan, DT, LSU.)

Travis Sikkema of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Round 1 – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 2 – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State; Round 3 – Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska.

Dan Bilicki of the Regina Leader Post: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. “A family reunion in the Twin Cities? Stefon’s little brother is exactly the kind of big, athletic corner the Vikings need to help a secondary that was surprisingly bad in 2019. Injuries haven’t helped this unit, but adding another blue-chip cover man definitely wouldn’t hurt. Diggs has all the tools to challenge for a starting spot from Day 1, and could quickly develop into one of the league’s better young corners.”

Ken Zalis of PressBoxOnline: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

Jonathan Cook of The Huddle Report: Josh Jones, OL, Houston.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1 — Josh Jones, OL, Houston; Round 2 – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State; Round 3 – Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State. (Previously: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn.

Joe DiTullio of The Game Haus: Cesar Ruiz, G/C, Michigan. (Previously: Tyler Biadasz, G/C, Wisconsin.)

Art Stapleton of northjersey.com: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington. “SPN reported he was unimpressive in combine interviews, but his arm could still get him in Round 1.” (Previously: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama.)

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY (in alphabetical order)

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU – 2

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Grant Delpit, S – 2

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – 5

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

A.J. Epenesa, DE/OLB, Iowa

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – 4

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU – 2

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida – 4

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Austin Jackson, OT, USC – 2

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Josh Jones, OT, Houston – 4

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Cesar Ruiz, G/C, Michigan

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota