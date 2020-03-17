Vikings place second-round tender on linebacker Eric Wilson

The Minnesota Vikings have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent linebacker Eric Wilson.

Wilson has become a valuable backup and special teams player after latching on as an undrafted player.

A second-round tender means the team also needs to give up a second-round pick before signing Wilson.

The Vikings also announced new contracts for punter Britton Colquitt and fullback C.J. Ham and an extension for quarterback Kirk Cousins, all deals that were initially agreed to on Monday.