Vikings place franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris

The Minnesota Vikings have placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the one-year, $11.441 million contract was not finalized. Harris was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, after a breakout 2019 season.

The Vikings cleared salary-cap space to keep Harris by agreeing to a two-year, $66 million contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins that reduced his salary-cap hit for 2020 by $10 million. The Vikings also agreed to a new four-year, $12.25 million contract with fullback C.J. Ham, who was set to be a restricted free agent.

This marks the first time Minnesota has used the franchise tag since 2011 when it gave linebacker Chad Greenway a non-exclusive franchise tag.