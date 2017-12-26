Vikings place LG Easton on injured reserve, sign LS Overbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings made a pair of roster moves Tuesday afternoon, as they placed left guard Nick Easton on injured reserve and signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh.

Easton’s season was unfortunately ended when he suffered a fractured ankle in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 16-0 win over Green Bay on Saturday. The Vikings also lost their starting long snapper, Kevin McDermott, to injury at Lambeau Field. Tight end David Morgan took over the snapping duties on special teams the rest of the game.

Overbaugh spent the 2016 training camp with the Los Angeles Rams and has bounced around with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears this season. He played in 53 games at San Diego State and produced a perfect 409 of 409 snap attempts during his career. In 2016, he was named the top specialist at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Minnesota will likely turn to Jeremiah Sirles to take over Easton’s starting spot at left guard.