Vikings draft OL Blake Brandel, S Josh Metellus in sixth round

Just like the fifth round, the Minnesota Vikings made one trade and drafted two players in the sixth.

After swapping two picks with Baltimore, the Vikings selected Oregon State offensive lineman Blake Brandel and Michigan safety Josh Metellus.

Brandel, the choice at No. 203 overall, started 48 consecutive games from 2016-19 for the Beavers, the third-longest streak in program history. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a senior in 2019.

Brandel, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 307 pounds, is the second offensive lineman taken by the Vikings in 2020. Minnesota also selected Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland in the second round (No. 58 overall).

Metellus is a four-time letterman and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan. He played in 47 games for the Wolverines from 2016-19. As a senior in 2019, Metellus compiled 74 tackles (four for loss), two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Metullus registered a 4.55 40-yard dash and 4.4 20-yard shuttle at the NFL combine.

The Vikings traded a sixth-round pick (No. 201) and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) to Baltimore in exchange for a seventh-rounder (No. 225) and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Minnesota still owns four picks in the seventh round (Nos. 225, 244, 249, 253).