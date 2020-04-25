Vikings draft OL Blake Brandel, S Josh Metellus in sixth round
Just like the fifth round, the Minnesota Vikings made one trade and drafted two players in the sixth.
After swapping two picks with Baltimore, the Vikings selected Oregon State offensive lineman Blake Brandel and Michigan safety Josh Metellus.
More Vikings NFL Draft coverage
- Vikings draft OL Blake Brandel, S Josh Metellus in sixth round
- Vikings add CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn in fifth round
- Vikings choose three defensive players in fourth round of NFL draft
- Vikings trade third-round pick (No. 105) to Saints in exchange for four draft choices
- Vikings begin third round by selecting CB Cameron Dantzler
- Potential Minnesota Vikings Day 2 picks in 2020 NFL draft
- Vikings trade back, draft CB Jeff Gladney at 31st overall
- Vikings select LSU receiver Justin Jefferson with No. 22 overall pick
- Final Minnesota Vikings 2020 mock draft roundup
- Vikings draft profile: Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Brandel, the choice at No. 203 overall, started 48 consecutive games from 2016-19 for the Beavers, the third-longest streak in program history. He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a senior in 2019.
Brandel, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 307 pounds, is the second offensive lineman taken by the Vikings in 2020. Minnesota also selected Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland in the second round (No. 58 overall).
Metellus is a four-time letterman and a three-time All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan. He played in 47 games for the Wolverines from 2016-19. As a senior in 2019, Metellus compiled 74 tackles (four for loss), two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Metullus registered a 4.55 40-yard dash and 4.4 20-yard shuttle at the NFL combine.
The Vikings traded a sixth-round pick (No. 201) and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) to Baltimore in exchange for a seventh-rounder (No. 225) and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Minnesota still owns four picks in the seventh round (Nos. 225, 244, 249, 253).