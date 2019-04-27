Vikings use sixth round to draft DT Watts, S Epps, OT Udoh

The Minnesota Vikings were busy in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Minnesota acquired a flurry of late-round picks via trades earlier in the draft and used three selections in the sixth round to bring in Arkansas defensive tackle Armon Watts, Wyoming safety Marcus Epps and Elon tackle Oli Udoh.

Watts, selected No. 190 overall, played 28 games for the Razorbacks from 2015-18 and tallied 56 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, but he really didn’t make an impact until last season. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound interior lineman played just seven games from 2016-17 before coming onto the scene as a senior, setting career bests in tackles (42), tackles for loss (7.5) and forced fumbles (3).

One pick later, Minnesota chose Epps at No. 191. The Wyoming product was a four-year starter in college, recording 325 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 31 passes defensed, nine interceptions and five forced fumbles. As a senior in 2018, Epps made 63 stops (6.5 for loss) and eight pass breakups.

To finish off the round, the Vikings added their third offensive lineman of the draft at No. 193 overall in Udoh. The 6-5, 323-pound tackle started for four seasons at right tackle for the Phoenix and helped block for Elon’s rushing attack that ranked second in the Colonel Athletic Association in 2018.

Through six rounds of the draft, the Vikings have selected eight players: center Garrett Bradbury (18th overall), tight end Irv Smith Jr. (second round), running back Alexander Mattison (third round), guard Dru Samia (fourth round), linebacker Cameron Smith (fifth round), along with Watts, Epps and Udoh.

The Vikings currently own four picks in the seventh round — No. 217, No. 239, No. 247 and No. 250.