A year after picking four times in the seventh round, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is once again stocking up on late picks.

The Vikings traded guard Danny Isidora to the Miami Dolphins for a 2020 seventh-rounder Friday.

A fifth-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Isidora appeared in 14 games with two starts last season, playing 20.3% of Minnesota’s snaps on offense.

He allowed two sacks and was flagged for one penalty, per Pro Football Focus.

Isidora was used sparingly in the Vikings’ final preseason game Thursday, appearing on just 26 snaps, all on offense.