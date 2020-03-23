Falcons agree to terms with former Vikings first-round pick Treadwell

ATLANTA — A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

The person told the Associated Press about the agreements on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals will not be official until Treadwell passes a physical.

It is not known when the physicals can be scheduled. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta’s depth chart.

Treadwell has had a disappointing career after he was the No. 23 overall selection from Mississippi in the 2016 draft by the Vikings. He was cut before the 2019 season before he was re-signed on Sept. 25 and had nine catches for 184 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

Treadwell had 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown in 2018.