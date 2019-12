The 2019 NFL playoff bracket is set.

Minnesota, which locked up the NFC’s sixth seed last week, will take on third-seeded New Orleans in the wild-card round Sunday afternoon at the Superdome.

The game will kick off at noon.

Elsewhere in the NFC, San Francisco is the top seed, while Green Bay gets the other first-round bye as the 2-seed. Philadelphia will host Seattle in the other NFC wild-card round matchup Sunday.