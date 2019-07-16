Vikings’ Cousins is 15th-ranked NFL quarterback in Madden 20

Kirk Cousins might not be playing as Kirk Cousins in the latest “Madden” game.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback has an overall rating of 81 in the latest edition of the annual football video game, “Madden 20,” which comes out Aug. 2. All the ratings were issued publicly Monday.

Cousins is the game’s 15th-ranked quarterback by overall rating, tied with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the game’s highest-rated quarterback at 97, followed by Tom Brady (96) of the New England Patriots and Philip Rivers (94) of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aaron Rodgers (90) of the Green Bay Packers is the NFC North’s highest-rated QB, followed by Cousins, Matthew Stafford (79) of the Detroit Lions and Mitch Trubisky (75) of the Chicago Bears.

Among Cousins’ best attributes: His short-throw accuracy (90), his throw power (86) and his awareness (86). This isn’t the end, however.

Madden ratings are updated regularly throughout the season, so Cousins could improve upon his base stats later on.

A few of his teammates should be pretty satisfied with their current numbers, however.

Safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen are the Vikings’ highest-rated players at 94 overall, followed by fellow receiver Stefon Diggs (93).

Smith is the game’s highest-rated strong safety, while Thielen is the sixth highest-rated receiver in the game, tied with the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill. The Vikings are the only team to boast multiple wideouts in the top 10, meaning Minnesota has the best wide receiver duo in the game for the second straight year.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack in the division’s highest-rated player, and one of just four players in the game to earn a 99 rating.

Other (fun) notes:

— Defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa, who the Vikings signed as an undrafted free agent last year but missed the entire season with a torn ACL, was ranked at 60 overall. He wasn’t too thrilled about it, either.

— Long snapper Austin Cutting is the lowest-ranked player on the team at 38 overall.

— Speaking of long snappers, Kevin McDermott was named the toughest Vikings player with a 96 rating. During Minnesota’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 30 last season, McDermott’s finger got caught in an opponent’s face mask. He lost the tip of his left pinky for good on the play, but he was back later in the game after a few stitches. Now that’s a well-deserved rating.

— The three quarterbacks on roster — Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter — all have the top three ratings in throwing power. But next on that list are wide receivers Jordan Taylor (55) and Thielen (51). Does Madden foresee a couple of trick plays in Kevin Stefanksi’s offense?

— Thielen also has the best kicking accuracy and kicking power ratings behind specialists Dan Bailey and Matt Wile.

— Cornerback Trae Waynes is the fastest player on roster (94), while left guard Dakota Dozier is the slowest.