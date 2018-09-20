Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo says he’s encouraging third-year receiver Laquon Treadwell to move on quickly.

Treadwell struggled in the Vikings’ tie with Green Bay Packers on Sunday, catching just two of the six passes thrown his way for 23 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, a fourth-quarter pass intended for Treadwell was intercepted by Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

“Obviously, he was disappointed on the sideline during the game,” DeFilippo said. “I told him to pick his head up. He has bought in to having short term memory.”

Part of the process, DeFilippo says, is on the coaches, who need to hold players accountable, but should also be supportive following tough games.

“I think to me, I went back and reminded Laquon how far he’s come since we’ve started,” he said. “Obviously, he scored his first touchdown of his career in that game in the first quarter. That was a huge play.”

And while the Vikings were quick to part ways with kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed three critical field-goals attempts against the Packers, including a game-winning 35-yard attempt in overtime, DeFilippo doesn’t seem to be particularly down on the former first-round pick.

“Are we happy with what happened with the drop and the interception and those things? No. That can’t happen. The whole world knows that can’t happen,” he said. “At the same time, the kid did some really good things in the game on Sunday.”

That doesn’t mean his job as the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver isn’t in jeopardy.

The Vikings signed veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson, a former teammate of quarterback Kirk Cousins, this week. Former CFL standout Brandon Zylstra is also on the 53-man roster.