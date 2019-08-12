Vikings hire Andrew Miller as chief operating officer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Toronto Blue Jays executive Andrew Miller as chief operating officer.

Miller ran the Blue Jays’ business operations for four years, including capital improvements at Rogers Centre and at the team’s spring training facilities. Before that, he spent a decade in the Cleveland Indians organization in a variety of jobs.

“Andrew will be a strong leader for the Vikings business operations,” owner Zygi Wilf said in a statement. “Andrew has a very impressive and diverse background, having worked with some of the most respected individuals in sports. He is passionate about this opportunity. His collaborative approach and focus on the fan experience and community have always defined his leadership and align with our core values. He is an ideal fit for our organization, and we are excited to welcome Andrew and his family to Minnesota.

Miller replaces Kevin Warren, who became Big Ten commissioner in June.

“I am honored to join an organization with such deep tradition as the Minnesota Vikings and work with the Wilf family, who have demonstrated such a strong commitment to the community,” Miller said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of the Vikings organization and positively impact our fans, who are among the most passionate in all sports. My family and I look forward to immersing ourselves in the state of Minnesota.”