FOX to limit Olsen’s access to Vikings during broadcast stint
MINNEAPOLIS — Fox is limiting the amount of pre-game access to the Minnesota Vikings this week for guest analyst Greg Olsen, in response to concerns raised by the team about an opposing player on the broadcast crew.
The Vikings host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, when Olsen and the Carolina Panthers are on their bye. Olsen has missed the last eight games with a broken foot, but he could return from injured reserve in a week. The Vikings play Dec. 10 at the Panthers.
Fox Sports issued a statement Tuesday confirming the restriction for Olsen, the three-time Pro Bowl tight end. Fox officials said they “fully respect” the concerns of the Vikings.
Matt Hasselbeck (2014) and Marcus Allen (1994) are other players who’ve worked as analysts for Fox while still an active player.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-