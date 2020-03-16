C.J. Ham to sign three-year contract extension with Vikings

Fullback C.J. Ham has agreed to sign a three-year contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, his agent Blake Baratz said Monday.

Baratz announced the news on Twitter.

Congratulations on this very well deserved 3 year contract extension for @Vikings FB @cjham28 & his wife @StephHamDPT. No one deserves this more and I appreciate all the @vikings did to get this done. 4 more years of the 🔨…. “Started from the bottom now we here”#SKOL pic.twitter.com/OLLdJizZRe — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) March 16, 2020

Ham, a restricted free agent, had one year remaining on his contract, so he’s now signed with the organization through the 2023 season.

The Duluth, Minn., native and former star running back at Augustana signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Ham made his NFL debut in 2017 and has registered 20 rushes for 38 yards and 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown over 47 career games (three seasons).

His breakout year was 2019 when the 26-year-old found a role in the screen game and caught 17 passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins for 149 yards and his first career touchdown.

Ham’s biggest role, of course, has been blocking for Dalvin Cook and the other Vikings running backs. Minnesota’s rushing attack ranked sixth in the NFL last season, averaging 133.3 yards per contest. Cook set career bests with 303 touches for 1,654 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.