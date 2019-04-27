Vikings trade up in fourth round, draft guard Dru Samia

General manager Rick Spielman traded down four times in the third round, collecting an army of Day 3 picks in the process.

He began Saturday afternoon by trading up to the in the fourth round, moving up six spots to No. 114 overall to select former Oklahoma guard Dru Samia.

Samia, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 303-pounds, played 52 games for the Sooners from 2015-18, starting 48 games. He played 12 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2015 and one more in 2016 before sliding into right guard for the rest of his collegiate career.

Samia was an All-Big 12 selection for his final three seasons, including first-team All-Big 12 last season after not allowing a single sack in 14 games. He blocked for back-to-back Heisman trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray from 2017-18.

Spielman sent a fourth-round pick (No. 120) and a sixth-rounder (No. 204) to Seattle in exchange for the No. 114 selection.

Minnesota has focused on offense in the first four rounds. The Vikings added center Garrett Bradbury (18th overall), tight end Irv Smith Jr. (second round) and running back Alexander Mattison (third round) before selecting Samia on Saturday. It’s the first time the Vikings have used their first four picks on offense since drafting wide receiver Jack Snow, tackle Archie Sutton, running back Lance Rentzel and receiver Jim Whalen in 1965.

Offensive line was the Vikings’ biggest need to address in the 2019 draft. With the selection of Bradbury in the first round, Pat Elflein, who started 28 games at center for the Vikings the last two seasons, is expected to move to left guard. The Vikings signed guard Josh Kline to a three-year deal in free agency and is slotted to start on the right side, so Samia gives the Vikings much-needed depth at the position.

After making a flurry of trades in the third round Friday night (and another early Saturday), the Vikings currently own seven additional picks on Day 3 — a fifth-rounder (No. 159), three sixth-round picks (No. 190, No. 191, No. 193) and three in the seventh round (No. 217, No. 247, No. 250).