Vikings choose three defensive players in fourth round of NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their defense in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Minnesota selected South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum at No. 117 overall and chose Baylor defensive end James Lynch (No. 130) and Oregon linebacker Troy Dye (No. 132) later in the round.

Wonnum played four years at South Carolina and compiled 137 tackles, (29.5 for loss), 14 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in his career. He ran a 4.73 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Lynch was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the conference in sacks (13.5) and ranked third with 19.5 tackles for loss. He was also named to the AP All-American first team.

Dye, who led Oregon in tackles in all four of his collegiate seasons, registered 84 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions as a senior in 2019.

The Vikings currently have 10 picks remaining in the final three rounds. Three in the fifth round (Nos. 155, 169, 176), three in the sixth (Nos. 201, 203, 205) and four in the seventh (Nos. 219, 244, 249, 253).