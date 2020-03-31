Vikings food truck to distribute free meals

The Minnesota Vikings are steering their charitable foundation’s food truck to support community members disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings Table food truck is being used to help distribute free, nutritious meals to at-risk youth via a local food pantry. The goal is to provide 100 individually packaged meals each weekday over a two-week span, to be delivered to neighborhoods lacking transportation options or access to free meals being served at schools.

The food truck is also employing recently laid off restaurant workers for preparation and delivery.