Vikings add CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn in fifth round

The Minnesota Vikings had three picks entering the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

General manager Rick Spielman traded one away and used the other two to select Temple cornerback Harrison Hand and Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

Hand, selected 169th overall, played his first two collegiate seasons at Baylor, logging 55 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups over 19 games. He was named to the All-Big 12 honorable mention as a freshman in 2017.

Before his junior season in 2019, however, Hand transferred to Temple due to family reasons. He played 12 games for the Owls in 2019 and logged 59 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Hand will join TCU’s Jeff Gladney (31st overall) and Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler (89th overall) as rookie cornerbacks on the Vikings roster.

Osborn, drafted 176th overall, transferred to Miami for his senior campaign in 2019 and led the Hurricanes with 50 receptions for 547 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned 16 punts for 255 yards (15.9 average) and 10 kickoffs for 201 yards (20.1 average).

Osborn spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Buffalo and hauled in 96 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2016-18.

Minnesota traded the No. 155 overall pick to Chicago in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round selection.

The Vikings still have seven picks remaining in the final two rounds of the draft: three in the sixth (Nos. 201, 203, 205) and four in the seventh (Nos. 219, 244, 249, 253).