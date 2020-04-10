Vikings draft profile: LSU WR Justin Jefferson

If the cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings are going to contend for an NFC North division title and make a deep playoff run in 2020, they’ll need to draft very, very well.

The good news is general manager Rick Spielman has 12 draft picks to work with and two in the first round alone — Nos. 22 and 25.

In this “Vikings draft profile” series, we’ll look at several options for Minnesota in the first round and analyze their collegiate careers, highlight tape and how they’d fit with the organization.

In this edition, we look at Louisiana State University wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is from St. Rose, La., and came out of Destrehan High School ranked by 247 Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 76 player in Louisiana in the 2017 class. He did not have a catch as a freshman, but as a sophomore in 2018, he led the Tigers with 54 receptions, 875 yards and six scores.

Jefferson, much like the entire LSU team, had a breakout year in 2019. The Louisiana native exploded for 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, including an excellent performance in LSU’s 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. In that game, Jefferson reeled in 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tigers advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 126.0 inches

“A quarterback’s best friend, with the contested-catch focus and extreme ball skills to boost completion percentages. Jefferson failed to stand out as an outside target but saw his stock soar with a monster season from the slot. He has decent speed and separation talent, but he needs to improve as a route-runner, as he’s less likely to see the same freedom in space that LSU’s offense helped create for him. He’s slippery in space and able to stab and save throws with quick hands and fluid body adjustments. Teams looking for an inside/outside possession receiver with the size and savvy to make chain-moving catches could push Jefferson up the board.” – NFL.com

“There is a lot to like about Jefferson for the NFL because he has the skill set to be an effective starting receiver. He has mismatch height and length with solid hands, leaping ability, and body control downfield. Those things make Jefferson very dangerous to make receptions over defensive backs and come down with contested catches even when he is covered. Jefferson high points the ball and is a dangerous red-zone weapon. While he is not a burner, he has enough quickness to get downfield and challenge defenses. He is a weapon to work the sideline and be a tough wideout to defend on back-shoulder throws, fades and slants.” – WalterFootball.com

“His athletic ability is certainly apparent on tape. He possesses top-notch body control and is able to make tough adjustments to the ball in the air, helping complement his focus and strong hands to make his ball skills among the best in the class. as well as change direction seamlessly after the catch. He does a good job of stemming his routes and using leverage points to his advantage.” – Draft Wire (USA Today)

HOW HE FITS

If you have not noticed, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver corps is a bit thin compared to last season. Stefon Diggs is gone, and while Bisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe can be decent contributors, Jefferson could easily step in as the second threat alongside Adam Thielen. Jefferson’s good speed, ball skills, and superb body control makes him a great fit in Minnesota, and with such a loaded wide receiver draft class, it is fair to assume he will still be on the board late in the first round.