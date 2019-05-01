Vikings decline fifth-year option for WR Laquon Treadwell

The Minnesota Vikings did not exercise wide receiver Laquon Treadwell’s fifth-year option for 2020, the team announced Wednesday.

Treadwell will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season. The deadline for NFL teams to decide on fifth-year options for 2016 first-round picks is May 3.

Selected 23rd overall out of Mississippi, Treadwell has not lived up to the first-round expectations. Over three seasons with the Vikings, he’s caught 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown while hauling in just 61.5% of the balls thrown his way.

Treadwell set career bests with 35 catches and 302 receiving yards last season, but he was buried on the depth chart behind Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Aldrick Robinson.

His spot on the 2019 roster isn’t a for sure thing, either. The Vikings signed former Denver receiver Jordan Taylor, and practice-squad players like Brandon Zylstra and Chad Beebe will compete for a roster spot, as well.

Minnesota was active at the position in last week’s draft. The Vikings brought in Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell and Colorado State’s Olabisi Johnson, both seventh-round picks. Additionally, Minnesota selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round, a 6-foot-4 pass-catcher that can line up anywhere on the field.

Treadwell is set to make $3.16 million in 2019. The Vikings would save $654,770 if they cut Treadwell this summer with $2.51 million in dead money.