Vikings promote WR Davis from practice squad, waive Meadors

The Minnesota Vikings added wide receiver Davion Davis to the 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.

Minnesota waived cornerback Nate Meadors to make room on the roster.

Davis joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May. The 22-year-old set Southland Conference records with 40 career receiving touchdowns and finished his collegiate career with 226 receptions for 3,181 receiving yards.

Davis will join Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell in the Vikings’ wide receivers room. Minnesota signed Treadwell earlier this week, one month after cutting the former first-round pick after the preseason.