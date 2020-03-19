Vikings bringing back kicker Bailey

Dan Bailey is returning as the Minnesota Vikings’ kicker. The team announced they agreed to a deal with the veteran, who will be entering his 10th NFL season.

The Vikings signed Bailey, who played with Dallas from 2011-17, prior to Week 3 of the 2018 season. He made 75% of his field-goal tries and 30 of 31 extra-point attempts that year.

Re-signed in the offseason, Bailey thrived in 2019, making 27 of 29 field-goal attempts and finishing fourth in the NFL in field-goal percentage (93.1%). Bailey also set a career high with a 75.9% touchback percentage.

In his career, Bailey has converted 87.3% of his field-goal attempts and 98.0% of his extra-point tries.

Minnesota previously agreed to re-sign punter Britton Colquitt, meaning the special teams unit will return from 2019.