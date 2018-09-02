Vikings claim P Matt Wile, sign nine to practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have claimed punter Matt Wile off waivers from the Steelers and released Ryan Quigley after one season.

The Vikings also signed nine players to the practice squad. Below is a look at the transactions:

Signed to practice squad:

Jeff Badet – WR

Chad Beebe – WR

Reshard Cliett – LB

Curtis Cothran – DT

Garret Dooley – LB

Cornelius Edison – C

Colby Gossett – G

Storm Norton – T

Jack Tocho – S

Claimed via waivers:

Matt Wile – P

Released:

Ryan Quigley – P

Wile, an undrafted free agent, began his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He has since spent time with the Cowboys, Falcons, Cardinals and Steelers, playing in four NFL games with 12 career punts, averaging 46.1 yards per punt.