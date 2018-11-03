Vikings promote WR Beebe to active roster, waive DT Norton

Chad Beebe will get his shot on an NFL roster.

After spending the first eight weeks on Minnesota’s practice squad, the Vikings elevated the 24-year-old receiver to the active roster on Saturday, one day ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. To make room on the roster, Minnesota waived defensive tackle Storm Norton.

This roster move may be a sign Stefon Diggs, who is listed as questionable with a rib injury, will not play Sunday.

Beebe, who signed as an undrafted free agent in May, led all Vikings receivers with nine receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

Beebe is the son of former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe, who played nine years in the league and appeared in six Super Bowls for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.