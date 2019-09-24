Vikings place Beebe on IR, bring back Treadwell, Sherels

The Minnesota Vikings brought back two players to their roster on Tuesday. One is beloved across Minnesota and owns several franchise records. The other … not so much.

To fill in the void of Chad Beebe, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering torn ligaments in his ankle during Sunday’s 34-14 win over Oakland, the Vikings signed punt returner Marcus Sherels and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Linebacker Devante Downs, a seventh-round pick in 2018, was waived to make room on the roster.

Sherels signed with New Orleans in the offseason as a free agent, but he never appeared in a game. The Saints agreed to an injury settlement and released the 31-year-old on Sept. 1.

Sherels is the Vikings’ franchise leader in punt returns (231), return yards (2,447) and punt-return touchdowns (5). After signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Sherels served as the team’s primary punt returner from 2011-18.

Beebe returned seven punts for Minnesota over the first three games for 46 yards (6.6 average). Sherels will likely take Beebe’s spot.

Treadwell, the 23rd overall pick by Minnesota in 2016, was released in early September. He collected 56 receptions for 517 yards and one touchdown in 40 games.

Treadwell will rejoin Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson in the wide receiver’s room.