Hot off a three-game winning streak, the Minnesota Vikings learned more good news Tuesday evening: They’re getting a captain back.

Defensive end Everson Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday, the team announced in a press release. Griffen has been sidelined since Sept. 24 for mental health reasons. Although he will resume practicing, the Vikings haven’t announced when Griffen will return to game action.

“Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks,” Griffen said in the statement. “While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again putting in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can.”

Coming off a career-best 13 sacks a year ago, Griffen had one sack through two games. Without their leader on the line, the Vikings have fared well, thanks to role players stepping up like Stephen Weatherly. Minnesota has tallied the fourth-most sacks in the NFL (21), led by Danielle Hunter, Griffen’s understudy for the past four seasons, with 7.5.

“We have been in communication with Everson’s medical professionals throughout this process and have relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson,” general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches, and staff – people who care deeply about his well-being. Our focus will continue to be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family.”

Minnesota hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.