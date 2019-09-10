A week after releasing center Brett Jones in favor of receiver Josh Doctson, the Minnesota Vikings have re-signed the third-year lineman.

The Vikings announced the move Tuesday, waiving rookie tight end Brandon Dillon.

Jones, 28, made 14 appearances for the Vikings last season with three starts.

Minnesota sent a seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for Jones last year, before drafting fellow center Garrett Bradbury in the first round of this year’s draft.

Dillon made his NFL debut Sunday, appearing on seven offensive snaps.