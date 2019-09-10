Vikings re-sign center Jones, waive rookie TE Dillon

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein gets set to snap the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Minneapolis. Vikings center Pat Elflein was held out of the entire preseason while rehabbing from ankle and shoulder surgeries, putting his availability for the opener in doubt. If he's not cleared to play, either Brett Jones or Danny Isidora would snap the ball to Kirk Cousins. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File) </p>

A week after releasing center Brett Jones in favor of receiver Josh Doctson, the Minnesota Vikings have re-signed the third-year lineman.

The Vikings announced the move Tuesday, waiving rookie tight end Brandon Dillon.

Jones, 28, made 14 appearances for the Vikings last season with three starts.

Minnesota sent a seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for Jones last year, before drafting fellow center Garrett Bradbury in the first round of this year’s draft.

Dillon made his NFL debut Sunday, appearing on seven offensive snaps.