Vikings all-time tournament: Favre throws for 242 yards, 2009 advances to Final Four

Sidney Rice scored a pair of touchdowns and Brett Favre threw for 242 yards to help the No. 5 seed 2009 Vikings beat the fourth-seeded 1973 team 31-20 and advance to the Final Four in the Vikings All-Time Tournament.

Trailing 3-0, Favre connected with Rice on a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and 2009 never relinquished the lead.

After Percy Harvin’s 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Favre’s 12-yard pass to Visanthe Shiancoe put 2009 up 21-3.

1973 responded as John Gilliam hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Fran Tarkenton and headed to halftime trailing 21-10.

1973’s Chuck Foreman’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it a four-point game, but Favre and Rice put the nail in the coffin with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Favre completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns while Tarkenton finished with 263 yards and one touchdown.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st quarter 73 Min 6:34 FG Fred Cox 42 yds 3-0 09 Min 2:05 TD Sidney Rice 7 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 3-7 2nd quarter 09 Min 9:02 TD Percy Harvin 27 yd. run (Longwell kick) 3-14 09 Min 5:54 TD Visanthe Shiancoe 12 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 3-21 73 Min 1:19 TD John Gilliam 23 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick) 10-21 3rd quarter 73 Min 4:07 TD Chuck Foreman 3 yd. run (Cox kick) 17-21 4th Quarter 09 Min 11:33 TD Sidney Rice 6 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 17-28 73 Min 4:53 FG Fred Cox 37 yds 20-28 09 Min 1:06 FG Ryan Longwell 32 yds 20-31

STATISTICS