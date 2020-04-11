Vikings all-time tournament: Favre throws for 242 yards, 2009 advances to Final Four
Sidney Rice scored a pair of touchdowns and Brett Favre threw for 242 yards to help the No. 5 seed 2009 Vikings beat the fourth-seeded 1973 team 31-20 and advance to the Final Four in the Vikings All-Time Tournament.
Vikings All-Time Tournament
Trailing 3-0, Favre connected with Rice on a 7-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and 2009 never relinquished the lead.
After Percy Harvin’s 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Favre’s 12-yard pass to Visanthe Shiancoe put 2009 up 21-3.
1973 responded as John Gilliam hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Fran Tarkenton and headed to halftime trailing 21-10.
1973’s Chuck Foreman’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it a four-point game, but Favre and Rice put the nail in the coffin with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
Favre completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns while Tarkenton finished with 263 yards and one touchdown.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st quarter
|73 Min
|6:34
|FG
|Fred Cox 42 yds
|3-0
|09 Min
|2:05
|TD
|Sidney Rice 7 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick)
|3-7
|2nd quarter
|09 Min
|9:02
|TD
|Percy Harvin 27 yd. run (Longwell kick)
|3-14
|09 Min
|5:54
|TD
|Visanthe Shiancoe 12 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick)
|3-21
|73 Min
|1:19
|TD
|John Gilliam 23 yd. pass from Tarkenton (Cox kick)
|10-21
|3rd quarter
|73 Min
|4:07
|TD
|Chuck Foreman 3 yd. run (Cox kick)
|17-21
|4th Quarter
|09 Min
|11:33
|TD
|Sidney Rice 6 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick)
|17-28
|73 Min
|4:53
|FG
|Fred Cox 37 yds
|20-28
|09 Min
|1:06
|FG
|Ryan Longwell 32 yds
|20-31
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|2009 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Brett Favre
|20
|26
|242
|3
|0
|1973 VIKINGS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Fran Tarkenton
|16
|28
|263
|1
|0
|RUSHING
|2009 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Adrian Peterson
|19
|105
|0
|18
|0
|Percy Harvin
|1
|27
|1
|27
|1
|Chester Taylor
|7
|25
|0
|16
|0
|Albert Young
|2
|18
|0
|16
|0
|Brett Favre
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1973 VIKINGS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Oscar Reed
|8
|17
|0
|12
|0
|Chuck Foreman
|17
|17
|0
|7
|1
|Fran Tarkenton
|2
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Ed Marinaro
|5
|6
|0
|7
|0
|John Gilliam
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|RECEIVING
|2009 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Percy Harvin
|5
|73
|1
|0
|25
|0
|Visanthe Shiancoe
|4
|50
|0
|0
|14
|1
|Sidney Rice
|5
|46
|0
|0
|13
|2
|Adrian Peterson
|3
|44
|1
|1
|44
|0
|Bernard Berrian
|1
|15
|0
|0
|15
|0
|Chester Taylor
|2
|14
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1973 VIKINGS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|John Gilliam
|4
|73
|2
|0
|23
|1
|Oscar Reed
|3
|54
|1
|0
|39
|0
|Rhett Dawson
|2
|46
|2
|0
|24
|0
|Stu Voigt
|3
|45
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Chuck Foreman
|2
|26
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Jim Lash
|1
|12
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Ed Marinaro
|1
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|2009 VIKINGS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Cedric Griffin
|5
|0
|0
|Chad Greenway
|5
|0
|0
|E.J. Henderson
|5
|0
|0
|Ben Leber
|5
|0
|0
|Jared Allen
|3
|1
|0
|1973 VIKINGS
|Amos Martin
|5
|1
|0
|Terry Brown
|5
|0
|0