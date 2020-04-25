Vikings begin third round by selecting CB Cameron Dantzler
The Minnesota Vikings keep restocking the secondary.
With their first pick in the third round, No. 89 overall, the Vikings selected Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.
The Vikings used the second of their first-round picks on corner Jeff Gladney. Minnesota lost three cornerbacks – Mackensie Alexander, Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes – from last year’s team.
A tall corner at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, Dantzler left the Bulldogs after his redshirt junior year.
A two-year starter, Dantzler led Mississippi State in passes broken up both as a sophomore and junior. In 2018 he had 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2019, despite missing three games due to injury, he had 10 PD and two picks.
Dantzler ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.