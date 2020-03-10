Vikings awarded three 2020 compensatory draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings were awarded three compensatory picks for the 2020 draft, the NFL announced Tuesday.

That boosts the Vikings’ total to 10 selections in the draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Minnesota was rewarded with a third-round pick (105th overall) and a pair of seventh-round choices (No. 249 and No. 253).

These picks are given based on a formula that grants a team extra selections in the following year’s draft if it loses more value in free agency than it brings in.

During the 2019 offseason, the Vikings lost Tom Compton, Nick Easton, Sheldon Richardson and Trevor Siemian to free agency and gained Shamar Stephen.

Minnesota now has one selection in the first and second rounds, two picks in the third round, one apiece in the fourth and sixth rounds and four in the seventh.