Extension deadline expires, Vikings’ Harris to play under franchise tag in 2020

The deadline for Anthony Harris and the Minnesota Vikings to agree to a contract extension expired Wednesday, meaning the safety will play under the franchise tag in 2020.

Harris signed his franchise tender May 17. He will make $11.4 million this fall and will become a free agent after the season.

The sixth-year signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He started eight games from 2015-17 but burst onto the scene in 2019, taking over as the starting safety opposite Harrison Smith.

Harris logged 60 tackles and a league-high six interceptions in 14 contests.