Harris goes from unsung to featured playmaker on Vikings defense

Mike Zimmer’s highly-touted defense has long been led by names like Harrison Smith, Everson Griffen and Anthony Barr.

Teams are often focused on those stars while preparing for games (not to mention Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks), but a new name has arisen this season: safety Anthony Harris.

On the first play of the second quarter of Minnesota’s 23-10 loss to Green Bay, Harris stepped in front of a Davante Adams route and picked off a pass from Aaron Rodgers.

It marked his career-best sixth interception of the season, which is tied for the league lead with New England’s All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White.

Rodgers hadn’t thrown an interception in his last 277 pass attempts.

“I am just trying to do what I can to help the team by putting on my best performance,” Harris said after the game. “It just comes by communicating with the guys around me to be successful.”

Harris’ rise to an NFL playmaker was a slow but steady one. Undrafted out of Virginia in 2015, Harris, who led FBS with eight interceptions as a junior, found a role on special teams with the Vikings as a rookie.

“I think with Anthony, one thing that we knew coming out was that he’s a very smart guy,” defensive coordinator George Edwards said. “He came off and had some injuries his senior year in college, but came in and just worked diligently, and every time he got an opportunity he stepped up. I think that’s carried over, you can see him from week to week as far as his preparation. What you see is what you get out on the field, so we’re glad we have him.”

He’d go on to play three games apiece in both 2016 and 2017 before getting the biggest chance of his career last season: starting the final nine contests at safety alongside Harrison Smith.

Harris tallied three interceptions in those nine starts and inked his name into the starting spot for 2019, signing a one-year prove-it deal worth over $3 million.

And he’s made the most of the opportunity, as his six interceptions are the most for any Vikings player since Darren Sharper tallied nine in 2005.

Instead of living in the shadow of the five-time Pro Bowl safety Smith, Harris has made a name for himself.

The impending unrestricted free agent also has likely played his way into earning a big payday in the offseason.